SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 362,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,016,706 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

