Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Grows By 310.2%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 67.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 111,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,471. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

