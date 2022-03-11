Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 13.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 127,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,954,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.