NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.97

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 12481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.