Aries Wealth Management Acquires 41,826 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 625.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

