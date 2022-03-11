Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 6,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

