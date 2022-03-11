Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $683.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.56 and its 200 day moving average is $644.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.27 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

