Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

