Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%.

Shares of GRTS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 14,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 331.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

