OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.

OCX remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Friday. 10,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,316. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

