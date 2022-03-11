OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.
OCX remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Friday. 10,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,316. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.
About OncoCyte (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
