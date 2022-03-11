First National Bank of South Miami Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,772 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 827,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,040,422. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

