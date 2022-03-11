Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 34,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.