Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 122.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,075 shares of company stock worth $83,353,269. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

