Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

