Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $229.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

