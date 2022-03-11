DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in DocuSign by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.