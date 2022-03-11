DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in DocuSign by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

