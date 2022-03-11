Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

