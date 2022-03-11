M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $91,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TC Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 707,526 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.