$1.56 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

