First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 83,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.86. 30,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,419. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

