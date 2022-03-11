Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.59 on Tuesday, hitting $296.15. 17,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.34 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $283.21 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

