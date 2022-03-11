-$1.42 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,969,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 5,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $117.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

