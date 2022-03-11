First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

