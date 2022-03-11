First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in MetLife were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

