Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $463.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

