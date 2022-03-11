Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $463.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $44.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.