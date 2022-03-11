Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 404,659 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $14.45.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $706.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.