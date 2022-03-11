First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $186.00. 35,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

