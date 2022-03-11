Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 46,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.