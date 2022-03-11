Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

