Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
