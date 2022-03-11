Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.56. Cadre shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2,697 shares trading hands.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

