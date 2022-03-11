PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.46. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 12,334 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

