Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 670 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 18,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average is $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

