JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $49.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 23,642 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

