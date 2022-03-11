JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

