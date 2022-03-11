Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $71.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 1,748,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

