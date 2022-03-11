Short Interest in Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Grows By 378.8%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,001,300 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the February 13th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.9 days.
OTCMKTS SGTZY remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.45.
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (SGTZY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.