Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 323.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LZRFY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

