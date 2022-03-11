Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.93. 1,253,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,051,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

