Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $100.72

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

REMYY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

