Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $100.72

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

REMYY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

