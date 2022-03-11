Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target at $37.45

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNPRF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.28) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

UNPRF stock remained flat at $$20.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. Uniper has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

