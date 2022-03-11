Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,379. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.