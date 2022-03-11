MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

MDB stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.