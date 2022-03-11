Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.