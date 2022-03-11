Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.
Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.
About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
