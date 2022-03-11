United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,107. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

