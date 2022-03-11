United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.
Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,107. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
