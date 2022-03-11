Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $211.42 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

