Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.06 and a 200-day moving average of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 5.09 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oatly Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oatly Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,823 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

