Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.42. The company had a trading volume of 199,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

