4,564 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 214,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 314,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,376,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 4,694,165 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

