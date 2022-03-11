Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,031,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $382.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average is $438.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $341.30 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

