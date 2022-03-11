Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

